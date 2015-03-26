Capital Goods Sector Wrap

The Capital Goods sector (XLI) held steady during a trading day that saw the S&P 500 grow 1.7%.

Although it went in the opposite direction of the market today, the ETF tracked closer to the overall market today than over the past month. At the start of trading today, XLI was down 5.1% over the last thirty trading days while the S&P 500 was down 4.3%.

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group (NYSE:MY) was a major loser in the sector, falling 8.3% (-16 cents) to close at $1.76 with 113,064 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $1.72 to $1.89. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping 87 cents (-33.1%) from $2.63 on February 23, 2012.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) was a significant gainer in the sector, rising 7%. The stock closed at $22.26 with 65,330 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $20.70 to $22.37. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $3.27 (-12.8%) from a price of $25.53 on February 23, 2012.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) rose 6.3% to close at $32.46, cross its 50-day moving average of $32.17 and 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Texas Industries (NYSE:TXI) rose 5.1% to close at $32.66, approaching its 50-day moving average of $33.91. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $32.79. CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) fell 3.3% to close at $7.09, moving down to 1.1% above its 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting $1.81 to fall below the previous low of $2.11.