Canada Goose: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of just over $78 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $302.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260 million.

Canada Goose shares have climbed 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 78 percent in the last 12 months.

