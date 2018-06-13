Can Kim Kardashian convince Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to change this feature?

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West pushed shares of Twitter higher on Wednesday, after she took to the platform to detail a discussion she had with the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, about a feature she wants changed on the social media site.

Kardashian West, who boasts more than 60 million Twitter followers, wants Dorsey to let users edit their tweets, instead of having to delete and re-post when a mistake is made. The discussion happened at a party Kardashian threw for husband, rapper Kanye West, over the weekend.

Dorsey responded, joking that now he understood why he was invited to the fête.

Shares of Twitter climbed higher on Wednesday, while the overall market oscillated between the red and the green.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TWTR TWITTER INC. 43.86 +0.37 +0.85%

The celebrity previously took to Twitter about the same concern back in 2015, claiming to have emailed Dorsey.

Kim is not the only member of her influential family who can seemingly exercise influence over investor decisions.

In February, Kardashian West’s younger half-sister – Kylie Jenner – brought social media platform Snapchat into the headlines when she tweeted that she doesn’t use the app anymore. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, lost $1.3 billion in market value in one day in the aftermath of the comment.

Shares of Snap Inc. are down more than 23% over the past year, and more than 5% so far in 2018.

Twitter, meanwhile, is up more than 82% so far this year and more than 157% year-over-year.