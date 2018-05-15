Buffett's company doubles investment in drugmaker Teva

Investor Warren Buffett's company more than doubled its stake in Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed an update on its U.S. stock portfolio with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Berkshire said it held 40.5 million Teva shares at the end of March. That's up from the 18.9 million shares of the world's largest generic drugmaker that Berkshire held at the end 2017.

Berkshire also slashed its holdings in insurance data provider Verisk Analytics to 284,778 shares from 1.56 million shares at the start of the year.

Berkshire officials don't typically comment on these quarterly filings.

Besides investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including insurance, utilities, railroads, and manufacturing.