Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Buffett's Berkshire asks Fed to be allowed to buy more Bank of America shares

By FOXBusiness
close
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks to FOX Business’ Liz Claman about the importance of free trade and President Trump’s tariffs.video

Warren Buffett: Trump’s tariffs affect us in various ways

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks to FOX Business’ Liz Claman about the importance of free trade and President Trump’s tariffs.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wants to add to its Bank of America holdings.

Continue Reading Below

The problem is the 10 percent threshold.

Berkshire filed an application with the Fed this month, first reported by Bloomberg.

Berkshire already has a 9.96 percent stake and assured the regulator that it will passively invest in the bank and will not try to force a change in strategy or corporate structure, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Federal Reserve only allows investors to take double-digit stakes as long as the buyer won't try to force a controlling influence.

Berkshire has large positions in financial services, including American Express, Wells Fargo and  JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Berkshire wanted to do the same thing with share of Wells Fargo in 2007, but withdrew after the bank was beset by a scandal.