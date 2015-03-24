Buffalo Wild Wings 2Q profit increases 44 percent, tops forecast

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. (BWLD) on Tuesday reported profit that increased by 44 percent in its second quarter, and topped analysts' expectations.

The Minneapolis-based company said earnings rose to $23.7 million, or $1.25 per share, from $16.5 million, or 88 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for profit of $1.20 per share.

The restaurant chain said revenue rose 20 percent to $366 million from $305 million in the same quarter a year earlier, and beat Wall Street forecasts. Analysts expected $361.1 million, according to Zacks.

Buffalo Wild Wings shares have risen $19.95, or 14 percent, to $167.15 since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed $69.46, or 71 percent, in the last 12 months.

