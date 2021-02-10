Expand / Collapse search
Brewer Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs after pandemic losses

Heineken sold 8% less beer than in 2019. Revenue fell nearly 17%

Dutch beer brewer Heineken said Wednesday it plans to cut 8,000 staff, nearly 10% of its global workforce, as part of a cost-cutting reorganization after a pandemic-dominated year that saw it sink to a net loss of 204 million euros ($248 million).

With bars and pubs around the world closed during coronavirus lockdowns and alcohol bans in some of its markets, Heineken sold 8% less beer than in 2019. Revenue fell nearly 17% to 23.8 billion euros.

CEO Dolf van den Brink described 2020 as “a year of unprecedented disruption and transition” for the brewer.

The company said that the pandemic “continues to have a material impact on our top-line performance, affecting all geographies and markets as governments across the world took measures to mitigate the contagion including restricted population movement, social distancing, outlet closures and temporary lockdowns of production facilities.”