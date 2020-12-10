Brent oil tops $50 in Biden bounce

Brent Crude oil eclipsed $50 a barrel for the first time since March in what is signaling a new day in global oil markets. West Texas Intermediate is not far behind closing in on the $47 level.

The move not only signals better demand growth in an improving economy, but it also reflects more coming regulation from President-elect Biden.

More regulations on energy, perhaps the harshest environmental regulations in history, will lead to higher prices, say oil bettors.

Oil markets are coming off obliteration as demand stopped due to the coronavirus. The fallout caused oil to fall below zero. Yet those days are a distant memory, and now it seems that with a potential approval by the FDA of a coronavirus vaccine, the risk to oil prices now is on the upside. We see demand in China start to eclipses pre-corvid levels. Now with a vaccine on the horizon, U.S. oil demand will not be far behind.

A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AND OIL PRICES

The fallout from the crash in oil prices caused massive capital spending to drop in energy. ExxonMobil, Chevron and independents like Occidental and Marathon, have sliced and diced over $100 billion from exploration and production companies’ budgets in 2020.

BIDEN'S FRACKING PLAN IS A JOB KILLER: ENERGY SEC.

Now the oil market looks like those cuts have gone too far. Forced into action, oil producers moved to lay off workers and cut costs to survive and had to react like the COVID-19 demand drop was going to last forever. To be fair, they did not have a choice as it was cut or die, and even some that made cuts, especially in the shale space, did not survive.

This will cause many oil companies to wait before they ramp up spending. We may need to see oil well above $50 before they reverse spending plans.

Make no mistake about this. You will soon be seeing that reality when you start to pull up to the pump or pay your electricity and getting oil bills. Saving the planet will not be cheap and the incoming administration will expect you to pay for it.

