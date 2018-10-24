Boston Scientific: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $432 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Boston Scientific expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.83 billion.

Boston Scientific shares have climbed 45 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX