Boeing customer files lawsuit to cancel Max jet order

A Russian aircraft leasing group is reportedly suing to cancel its order of Boeing Max jets.

Continue Reading Below

Avia wants to cancel its order for 35 of the grounded Boeing jets, according to the Financial Times.

The aircraft leasing company is suing for breach of contract and is filing the first lawsuit against Boeing by a customer over safety issues.

Avia Capital Services, claims two deadly crashes were due to the “negligent actions and decisions of Boeing” and not just in designing a plane that was “defective.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 359.04 +3.03 +0.85%

Advertisement

The suit also says Boeing withheld critical information from the US aviation safety regulator during certification, according to the report in the FT..

Avia had placed an order for 35 Max 8 jets from before the planes were grounded worldwide in March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Boeing has been negotiating compensation deals with customers and forcing the company to take a $4.9 billion charge in the second quarter