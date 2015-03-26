Boeing confident it has permanent 787 battery fix: VP

Boeing is confident that proposed changes to the 787 Dreamliner will provide a permanent solution to battery problems that grounded its newest jet, a senior executive said on Monday.

It has also made significant progress in pulling together a plan to launch a revamped version of its best-selling 777 wide-body jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes marketing vice-president Randy Tinseth told a conference of aviation financiers.

Continue Reading Below

Based on a mixed bag of industry indicators, Boeing also sees continued strength in the aircraft market despite uncertainty over the world economy, Tinseth told the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, KarenJa)