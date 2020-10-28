Boeing warns job cuts coming as coronavirus leads to 4th straight quarterly loss

Boeing Co. reported a fourth straight quarterly loss and warned employees of job cuts as the coronavirus pandemic and grounding of the 737 Max aircraft continued to weigh on sales.

The Chicago-based planemaker reported a third-quarter loss of $401 million, or an adjusted $1.39 per share, better than the $2.52 loss that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating.

Revenue fell 29% from a year ago to $14.1 billion, edging out the $13.9 billion that was expected.

The company said it expects to reduce its global workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down from the current level of approximately 145,000.

“The global pandemic continued to add pressure to our business this quarter, and we're aligning to this new reality by closely managing our liquidity and transforming our enterprise to be sharper, more resilient and more sustainable for the long term," said Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. "Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability for us as we adapt and rebuild for the other side of the pandemic."

