Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

BlackRock
Published

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's annual letter to investors

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, overseeing $11 trillion

close
BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink gives his take on tariff negotiations with China and market volatility on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Larry Fink to investors: This is the time to buy

BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink gives his take on tariff negotiations with China and market volatility on 'The Claman Countdown.'

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who oversees the world's largest asset manager, published his highly anticipated annual letter to investors in April. 

While the timing coincides with volatile global financial markets impacted by U.S. tariff negotiations, Fink attempts to cut through the noise to identify opportunities and trends that can help institutions and investors build wealth. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BLK BLACKROCK INC. 887.74 +22.41 +2.59%

READ THE FULL LETTER: