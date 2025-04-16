BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's annual letter to investors
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, overseeing $11 trillion
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who oversees the world's largest asset manager, published his highly anticipated annual letter to investors in April.
While the timing coincides with volatile global financial markets impacted by U.S. tariff negotiations, Fink attempts to cut through the noise to identify opportunities and trends that can help institutions and investors build wealth.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BLK
|BLACKROCK INC.
|887.74
|+22.41
|+2.59%