Black Friday buying, rising oil prices buoy US stocks

U.S. stocks surged Monday on strong Black Friday spending, increases in the price of crude oil and global equity gains. Triple-digit gains on the Dow Jones Industrial Average paced the broader equity market.

Record Thanksgiving holiday shopping signaled to investors that consumers are poised to give retailers a robust end-of-the-year boost.

Crude oil prices popped more than 3 percent and Asian as well as European bourses were booking gains.

In addition, hopes for a detente in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China at the G20 summit in Argentina lifted investor sentiment.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 1.1 percent and France’s CAC added 0.6 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended the day up 0.76 percent. China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session off by 0.1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed the day with a gain of 1.7 percent.

The final trading week of the month will feature reports on home prices, GDP and minutes from the last Fed meeting.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24622.97 +337.02 +1.39% SP500 S&P 500 2667.19 +34.63 +1.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7042.655 +103.67 +1.49%

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell, led by weaker tech company shares, and crude oil prices extended their slump while retailers handled the annual Black Friday shopping spree.

Crude oil prices plummeted approximately 6 percent to their lowest levels this year on continued concerns about a global oversupply. However, the price decline gave a boost to airline stocks on prospects of lower fuel costs.

Tech stocks led the broader market's decline, with Facebook and Apple falling more than 2 percent.

The day's equity trading session marked the largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 23, 2018.

Mike Obel contributed to this story.