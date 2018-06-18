BJ's IPO could value company at over $2B

By IPOsFOXBusiness

Hodges Funds Portfolio Manager Craig Hodges on the impact of potential tax and regulatory reform on the IPO market.video

Would tax reform help boost the IPO market?

Hodges Funds Portfolio Manager Craig Hodges on the impact of potential tax and regulatory reform on the IPO market.

BJ’s Wholesale Club filed its terms for its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday with the Securities Exchange Commission – and will offer 37.5 million shares in the range of $15 to $17 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of up to $2.15 billion.

Continue Reading Below

At the top end of the price range, BJ’s would raise $637.5 million.

BJ’s was taken private in 2011 for $2.8 billion, but filed with regulators in May to go public with a common stock listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BJ."

The Massachusetts-headquartered company consists of 210 warehouse clubs in 16 states, and competes with Costco and Sam's Club.