BJ's IPO could value company at over $2B

BJ’s Wholesale Club filed its terms for its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday with the Securities Exchange Commission – and will offer 37.5 million shares in the range of $15 to $17 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of up to $2.15 billion.

Continue Reading Below

At the top end of the price range, BJ’s would raise $637.5 million.

BJ’s was taken private in 2011 for $2.8 billion, but filed with regulators in May to go public with a common stock listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BJ."

The Massachusetts-headquartered company consists of 210 warehouse clubs in 16 states, and competes with Costco and Sam's Club.