Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bitcoin

Bitcoin slides to $32K, China cracks down again

Bitcoin's annual gains have slimmed to 9.8% amid high volatility

close
Blocktower CEO Matthew Goetz shares his outlook for crypto market movement. video

Bitcoin could hit Tim Draper's $250K prediction by end of 2022: Market executive

Blocktower CEO Matthew Goetz shares his outlook for crypto market movement.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are taking a beating on Monday after China renewed its crackdown. 

The world's largest digital currency by market cap fell to the $32,000 level in choppy trading after the People's Bank of China told financial institutions to stop processing transactions in the space. Etherem, Dogecoin and XRP also tumbled in sympathy. 

Courtesy: Coindesk

Stocks and exchange-traded funds related to cryptos were also under pressure. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSTR MICROSTRATEGY, INC. 593.76 -52.70 -8.15%
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 220.27 -9.02 -3.93%
BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 22.07 -0.78 -3.39%

This is the third time in recent weeks China has rocked the market with a negative tone toward cryptos. 

Last month, Vice Premier Liu He promised to "prevent and control financial risks" to the country's monetary system.

We will "focus on reducing credit risks, strengthen the supervision of platform enterprises' financial activities, crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field," he said, according to remarks reviewed by FOX Business. 

This followed China's Banking Association, which delivered a similar warning on digital currencies being subject to great volatility.

Gains have slimmed for Bitcoin this year, but it is still up over 9% year-to-date. 