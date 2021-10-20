Bitcoin price passes $65K in new all-time high
Bitcoin's 52 week range: $64,888 to $11,905
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday trading above the $65,000 level one day after the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BITO
|PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF
|43.88
|+1.99
|+4.76%
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value hit $64,424.65 in tandem with the start of U.S. stock trading, as tracked by Coindesk.
Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce described the approval of the ETF as a "watershed" moment ushering in an "era where retail investors can invest directly into Bitcoin."
Before Wednesday, the 52-week range has lofted between $64,888 and $11,905.