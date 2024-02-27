Bitcoin hits $57K, highest since 2021

Bitcoin, like U.S. stocks, is on a roll in the new year, hitting a 2-year high as seasoned investors pile back in along with a new crowd.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value, crossed $57,000, the highest price since 2021, as tracked by Coindesk. For the year, it's up nearly 30% but remains below its all-time high of $67352.59 reached on November 9, 2021. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 6% over the same time period.

Sentiment for the cryptocurrency reignited after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first spot Bitcoin ETF on January 10. This allow investors to efficiently track the price of Bitcoin, in which volatility and swings are not uncommon. It give registered financial advisors the option to offer the asset to customers.

HOW BITCOIN ETFS WORK

11 funds hit the market. On Monday, nine of these saw record daily volume of a combined $2.4 billion, according to Bloomberg most of which was led by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust. The fund's assets top $7 billion through Monday. The firm itself is the world's largest money manager with over $9 trillion in assets.

Robinhood, one of the brokerage firms offering 11 of these ETFs, said its seeing "nice interest in the ETFs" mentioned on its Feburary earnings call.

"We think it increases overall market interest in crypto and also brings liquidity to the market. So, net-net, we're really pleased with the Bitcoin ETFs" said Robinhood's Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick.

Other Bitcoin ETFs are offered by WisdomTree, Fidelity and Grayscale.