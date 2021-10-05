Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin all higher early Tuesday morning

Bitcoin was trading 4.3% higher on Tuesday morning.

The price was around $49,780 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,400 (+1.18%) and 23.5 cents (+8.78%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

Just last week, Bitcoin was holding steady near $45,000 per coin.

BITCOIN MINERS EYE NUCLEAR POWER AS ENVIRONMENTAL CRITICISM MOUNTS



Business titan and billionaire investor Mark Cuban joined FOX Business on Monday, spelling out his views on how not all digital currencies are the same and sharing his take on how cryptocurrencies might shape the future.

"Bitcoin's a little bit of a different animal as crypto as a whole," Cuban told host Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast."

"Bitcoin is a great alternative store of value," the Dallas Mavericks owner said. "I think it's a better alternative than gold, but not all crypto is the same. You put Bitcoin in the category of stored value, then you move to things like Ethereum."

"Ethereum is really a significant network, and because of their smart contracts and their security and their ability to have distributed management, I think you're going to see a lot of unique business applications occur," Cuban went on to say, before elaborating.

"I'm investing in things like decentralized insurance applications, decentralized ways to distribute NFTs, which allow for things like 3-D printing files, textbooks – so many different applications," he revealed. "It's very analogous to what we saw in the early days of the internet when we went from analog to digital."