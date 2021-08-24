Bitcoin down, other cryptocurrencies mixed early Tuesday morning

The price of Bitcoin was lower by more than 1% Tuesday morning as other major cryptocurrencies were mixed.

The price was around $49,740 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,338 (+0.07%) and 31.5 cents (-3.23%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

In cryptocurrency news early Tuesday, a high-severity security issue in the code of Ethereum’s most popular software client, Geth, was released earlier in the day, Coindesk reported.

Details of the fixes weren’t disclosed "to give node operators and dependent downstream projects time to update their nodes and software," according to a posting on the release page.

China’s digital yuan has been used to pay storage fees to a delivery warehouse in the Chinese city of Dalian, marking the first use of its kind within the domestic futures market.

According to a report in The China Securities Journal Monday, the Dalian Commodity Exchange had paid the fees to Dalian Liangyun Group Storage and Transportation Co., Ltd.

Local branches of the Bank of Communications and the Dalian branch of the Bank of China assisted in the transaction, Coindesk reported.

China's digital yuan, digital renminbi, or e-CNY is a digital version of the country's physical notes issued by the People's Bank of China (PBoC).