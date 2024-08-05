Billionaires see net worth drop amid stock market turmoil

Multiple billionaires saw their net worth shrink on Monday while the global markets experienced significant turbulence.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg were among the billionaires with estimated personal fortunes that posted major drops, Forbes reported.

Those companies and the other four tech giants that make up the "Magnificent Seven" experienced notable declines in their stock prices on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

More broadly, U.S. indices dropped on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 down 2.7%, 3.7% and 3.3%, in the afternoon. Markets in other parts of the world like Asia and Europe also saw declines.

The drops in Bezos, Huang and Zuckerberg’s net worths while Monday’s global market turmoil occurred amounted to $8 billion, $7.9 billion and $7 billion, respectively, at one point mid-morning, Forbes reported. The outlet's real-time tracker showed the losses had gotten smaller by the late afternoon.

STUART VARNERY: WHEN DOES THE STOCK MARKET SELLOFF STOP?

Bezos was worth $180.8 billion as of Monday afternoon, according to Forbes’ real-time tracker. Meanwhile, the outlet pegged the value of Huang and Zuckerberg at $87.7 billion and $167.3 billion.

Other billionaires like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw $6 billion shed from their personal fortunes Monday thanks to movement in the stock of their companies, according to the outlet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, Nvidia posted the biggest decline on Monday, falling 7%.

Non-tech billionaires also experienced declines in their personal fortunes during the Monday market meltdowns, Forbes reported.

Worries about the U.S. economy and other factors helped feed the global market turbulence.