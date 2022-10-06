Expand / Collapse search
Biden would rather deal with 'international killers' than work with American drillers, argues Sen. Hagerty

The Biden administration is pitifully "pleading" with Venezuela and Iran for oil, the Tennessee Senator lamted

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the Biden administration’s energy strategy and how it has contributed to the volatile oil market on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Biden would rather deal with 'international killers' than work with American drillers: Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the Biden administration’s energy strategy and how it has contributed to the volatile oil market on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discussed OPEC+'s controversial decision to slash oil production and the negative impact it will have on gas prices, arguing that the Biden administration is likely to sell more of the "strategic political reserve" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: Well, I'm not surprised at the decision, but what I am surprised at is the reaction of this White House. They say that they're disappointed, that this is short-sighted. They should look in the mirror, Maria. They're disappointed in short-sighted energy policies originated right here in Washington. And their response to this, I'm afraid, is going to be to sell down more of the SPR, what is supposed to be the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. What they're calling it now, I think, is the strategic political reserve, because their eyes are on the November elections. 

oil wells on sunset background

Silhouette of working oil pumps on sunset background.  (iStock / iStock)

They're trying to get gas prices down. And that's what this is all about. They're pleading with Iran, with Venezuela. They'd rather deal with international killers than work with American drillers right here at home. The answer is so obvious. It's right here. Joe Biden needs to take his foot off the oil and gas industries' throats. 

US OIL INDUSTRY MOCKS BIDEN AFTER OPEC+ ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION CUTS
 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., reacts to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production along with America’s growing crime crisis on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Biden needs to take his ‘foot’ off the oil and gas industries’ ‘throat’: Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., reacts to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production along with America’s growing crime crisis on ‘Mornings with Maria.’