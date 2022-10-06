Biden would rather deal with ‘international killers’ than work with American drillers, argues Sen. Hagerty

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discussed OPEC+'s controversial decision to slash oil production and the negative impact it will have on gas prices, arguing that the Biden administration is likely to sell more of the "strategic political reserve" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.



SEN. BILL HAGERTY: Well, I'm not surprised at the decision, but what I am surprised at is the reaction of this White House. They say that they're disappointed, that this is short-sighted. They should look in the mirror, Maria. They're disappointed in short-sighted energy policies originated right here in Washington. And their response to this, I'm afraid, is going to be to sell down more of the SPR, what is supposed to be the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. What they're calling it now, I think, is the strategic political reserve, because their eyes are on the November elections.

They're trying to get gas prices down. And that's what this is all about. They're pleading with Iran, with Venezuela. They'd rather deal with international killers than work with American drillers right here at home. The answer is so obvious. It's right here. Joe Biden needs to take his foot off the oil and gas industries' throats.

