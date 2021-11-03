Biden admin regulating stablecoins pushes back against financial 'freedom': Ex-Interior Department attorney

Former Trump principal deputy solicitor of the U.S. Department of the Interior Gregory Zerzan criticized the Biden administration for looking to regulate stablecoins, arguing that the move pushes back against financial "freedom" and giving people control of their finances.

U.S. REGULATORS SAY ISSUERS OF ‘STABLECOINS’ SOULD BE POLICED LIKE BANKS

GREGORY ZEZAN: What stablecoin is really about is freedom. People don't trust their national currencies anymore because obviously governments around the world have been printing money, which is really why bitcoin was invented.

So I think what we've seen with the Biden administration's latest pronouncement and the attempt to take stablecoin and regulate it as though it is a currency is simply an attempt to fight back the urge that people have to get control of their own finances.

