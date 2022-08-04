Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out

Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States.

Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading.

Analysts have said alternative meat makers should improve their products' taste to attract consumers as a few restaurants including McDonald's Corp have ended U.S. tests of their plant-based menu items without confirming a broader launch.

The company's net revenue was $147 million for the second quarter, compared with $149.4 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected $149.2 million.

The company forecast 2022 revenue between $470 million and $520 million. It had previously projected revenue for 2022 of $560 million to $620 million.

"The company is announcing a reduction-in-force affecting approximately 4% of its global workforce," Beyond Meat said in a statement.