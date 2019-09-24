These are the best real estate prospects of 2020

A city in Texas is expected to be the best real estate market in 2020, according to a new report.

On Sept. 19, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) co-published the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, which ranked the top of its overall real estate prospects.

Many of the cities on the list are in the midsize or large range and can also be found in the “Smile States” -- which include the East and West coasts and states in the Sun Belt, which stretches across the Southeast and Southwest.

To see the best-ranked markets, here are the top 10 real estate prospects of 2020, according to the Emerging Trends report:

10. Seattle

9. Los Angeles

8. Atlanta, Ga.

7. Orlando, Fla.

6. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

5. Boston

4. Charlotte, N.C.

3. Nashville, Tenn.

2. Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

1. Austin, Texas

