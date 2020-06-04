Bernie Madoff: judge denies sentence reduction bid

A federal judge denied infamous Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s request for early release.

Continue Reading Below

Madoff’s attorneys had asked the court for compassionate release, saying he’s suffering from terminal kidney failure. They previously said he’s expected to live less than 18 months.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Second Circuit Appeals Court Judge Denny Chin on Thursday denied Madoff’s request and denied to hold a hearing about the request.

Madoff is serving a 150-year sentence for bilking investors out of billions of dollars. The victims of Madoff’s scheme included celebrities, wealthy investors and even the Wilpon family, owners of the New York Mets.

BERNIE MADOFF TERMINALLY ILL, SEEKS EARLY PRISON RELEASE

As of May 22, more than $14.3 billion had been recovered, according to the Madoff Recovery Initiative.

Check back for more on this developing story.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE