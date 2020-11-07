Expand / Collapse search
Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire operating results fall even as Apple boosts profit

Coronavirus pandemic expected to weigh on some of Berkshire's businesses

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic was expected to weigh on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit.

Berkshire said operating profit fell 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year earlier.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BRK.ABERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.313,885.00+1,951.00+0.63%
BRK.BBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.208.85+1.40+0.67%

Net income rose 82% to $30.14 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, from $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per share, a year earlier.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it also repurchased about $9 billion of its stock in the quarter, a record, and has bought back about $16 billion this year.

Berkshire’s share price is lagging the Standard & Poor’s 500 for a second straight year despite outperforming from July to September.

