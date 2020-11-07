Berkshire operating results fall even as Apple boosts profit

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic was expected to weigh on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit.

Continue Reading Below

Berkshire said operating profit fell 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year earlier.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 313,885.00 +1,951.00 +0.63% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 208.85 +1.40 +0.67%

BUFFETT’S FIRM TO PAY $4.1M FINE FOR SUBSIDIARY’S IRAN SALES

Net income rose 82% to $30.14 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, from $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per share, a year earlier.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it also repurchased about $9 billion of its stock in the quarter, a record, and has bought back about $16 billion this year.

Berkshire’s share price is lagging the Standard & Poor’s 500 for a second straight year despite outperforming from July to September.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE