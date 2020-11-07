Berkshire operating results fall even as Apple boosts profit
Coronavirus pandemic expected to weigh on some of Berkshire's businesses
Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic was expected to weigh on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit.
Continue Reading Below
Berkshire said operating profit fell 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.A
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|313,885.00
|+1,951.00
|+0.63%
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|208.85
|+1.40
|+0.67%
BUFFETT’S FIRM TO PAY $4.1M FINE FOR SUBSIDIARY’S IRAN SALES
Net income rose 82% to $30.14 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, from $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per share, a year earlier.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it also repurchased about $9 billion of its stock in the quarter, a record, and has bought back about $16 billion this year.
Berkshire’s share price is lagging the Standard & Poor’s 500 for a second straight year despite outperforming from July to September.