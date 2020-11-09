Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.

Continue Reading Below

Pfizer said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 39.27 +2.88 +7.90% BNTX BIONTECH 101.20 +9.20 +10.00%

PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE PROVES 90% EFFECTIVE IN LATEST TRIALS

Pfizer and BioNTech are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.

From humble roots as the son of a Turkish immigrant working at a Ford factory in Cologne, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin, 55, now figures among the 100 richest Germans, together with his wife and fellow board member Oezlem Tuereci, 53, according to weekly Welt am Sonntag.

DOW FUTURES SOAR OVER 1,700 POINTS ON PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS

The market value of Nasdaq-listed BioNTech, which the pair co-founded, had ballooned to $21 billion as of Friday’s close from $4.6 billion a year ago, with the firm set to play a major role in mass immunisation against the coronavirus.

“Despite his achievements, he never changed from being incredibly humble and personable,” said Matthias Kromayer, board member of venture capital firm MIG AG, whose funds have backed BioNTech since its inception in 2008.

He added Sahin would typically walk into business meetings wearing jeans and carrying his signature bicycle helmet and backpack with him.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Doggedly pursuing his childhood dream of studying medicine and becoming a physician, Sahin worked at teaching hospitals in Cologne and the southwestern city of Homburg, where he met Tuereci during his early academic career.

Medical research and oncology became a shared passion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS