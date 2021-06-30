Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround boosts stock

Bed Bath & Beyond's turnaround is underway.

The housing retailer raised its full-year outlook for fiscal 2021 on Wednesday as the retailer kicked off a three-year transformation in the first quarter that includes a remodeling of its stores and the launch of new private label brands.

"We have started the year in a position of strength and are clearly on track to accomplish our goals," Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. 33.67 +3.76 +12.57%

The company raised its full-year net sales forecast to a range of $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion, up from $8 billion to $8.2 billion, and its comparable sales growth estimate, which tracks revenue from purchases made online and at stores open for at least 12 months, to the low single digits rather than flat. Bed Bath & beyond expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.40 to $1.55.

STOCKS HOLD NEAR RECORDS AS FIRST HALF OF 2021 WRAPS UP

The revised outlook comes after the company reported mixed first-quarter earnings results.

Net sales surged 49% year-over-year to $1.95 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year ago, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Core sales, which includes the Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby, Harmon Face Values and Decorist brands, rose 73% year-over-year. Digital sales accounted for 38% of net sales as customers took advantage of curbside pickup and same-day delivery through Bed Bath & Beyond's recently established partnership with DoorDash.

Bed Bath & Beyond's banner sales increased 96% year-over-year, driven primarily by growth in categories including bedding, bath, kitchen food prep, indoor decor , and home organization. Comparable sales grew 86% year-over-year in the quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond also narrowed its first - quarter losses to $51 million, or 48 cents per share, from $302 million, or $2.44 per share, a year ago.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

During the quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond launched its new bedding and bath label, Nestwell, a spa-inspired line Haven, and an everyday basics line called Simply Essential. The company noted that its three upcoming brands, Our Table, Wild Sage, and Squared Away are expected to launch ahead of schedule next month. Private label sales are expected to represent 30% of Bed Bath & Beyond's business by 2023.

The company, which operates 1,004 stores as of May 29, including 818 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, remodeled 26 store locations in the first quarter.