Bed Bath & Beyond, Sherwin-Williams Among Stocks Setting 52-Week Highs Tuesday

These are the nine most popular stocks that rose to 52-week highs:
- The share price of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $73.10. The stock was trading on above-average volume. On volume of 2.5 million shares, shares increased 2.1%. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $2.74 (3.8%) from a price of $71.18 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 6% above its 50-day moving average and 13% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $126.43. In spite of its performance and peak price of $129.54, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares went up 2.5% on volume of 1.4 million. Share price increased over the last three months, now up $25.91 (25%) from $103.56 on March 1, 2012. The stock is trading 8.8% above its 50-day moving average and 20.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $28.26. It peaked at $28.75. The stock price rose 1.7% with a volume of 4.3 million. Share price is up $3.13 (12.2%) from $25.56 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 12% above its 50-day moving average and 20.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $64.38. In spite of its performance and peak price of $64.60, the stock was trading on below-average volume. After trading at a volume of 1.8 million, the stock price went up 1.2%. The stock has risen $9.06 (16.3%) over the last three months from a price of $55.45 on March 1, 2012. The stock is trading 11.7% above its 50-day moving average and 16.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, US Airways Group (NYSE:LCC) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $12.40. It peaked at $12.67. With a volume of 7.1 million, the stock price increased 2.6%. The stock is trading 25.5% above its 50-day moving average and 38.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $57.43. In spite of its performance and peak price of $57.92, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares rose 1.4%, trading at a volume of 734,882 shares. Share price is up, having risen $1.81 (3.3%) from $55.66 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 3.8% above its 50-day moving average and 12% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $31.56. Shares improved 3.8%, moving with volume of 1.2 million shares. The stock is trading 15.2% above its 50-day moving average and 30.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $32.68. It peaked at $32.96. Shares saw a 1% price rise and traded at a volume of 1.1 million. Share price increased over the last three months, now up $5.37 (19.7%) from $27.32 on March 1, 2012. The stock is trading 7.2% above its 50-day moving average and 16.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $113. The stock was trading on above-average volume. After trading at a volume of 205,180, the stock price climbed 4.5%. Share price is up $8.19 (7.7%) from $106.26 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 6.9% above its 50-day moving average and 12.5% above its 200-day moving average.
