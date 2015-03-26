Basic Materials Sector Wrap

The Basic Materials sector (XLB) showed little movement while the S&P 500 gained 1.7% during trading today.

Terra Nitrogen Company L.P (NYSE:TNH) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 13.2% (+$23.13) to close at $198.33 with 100,693 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $175.20 to $198.48. The share price has been sinking in the last month, down $64.32 (-24.5%) from $262.65 on April 20, 2012.

Spartech Corporation (NYSE:SEH) was a major loser in the sector. Its price dropped 10.4% (-41 cents) to close at $3.54, as 359,919 shares moved. The stock traded between $3.41 and $4.09.

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) rose 3.6% to close at $207.87, cross its 50-day moving average of $203.36 and 200-day moving average of $193.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) rose 7.5% to close at $33.89, approaching its 50-day moving average of $34.37. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $36.83. Orchids Paper Products Company (AMEX:TIS) fell 2.1% to close at $17.41, moving down to 1.5% above its 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Shiner International (NASDAQ:BEST) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting 24 cents to fall below the previous low of 30 cents.