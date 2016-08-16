Barnes & Noble Ousts CEO

Barnes & Noble Inc. said Chief Executive Ronald D. Boire is leaving the company, adding Boire was "not a good fit" for the bookseller and that his departure was "in the best interest of all parties." Barnes & Noble will start a search for a new CEO immediately and executive chairman Leonard Riggio, alongside other executives, will assume CEO duties. Riggio was scheduled to retire in September but will postpone his retirement, the company said in a statement. Shares of Barnes & Noble were flat in late trading after ending the regular session down 1%.
