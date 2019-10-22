Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

Most banks aren’t prepared for a recession, McKinsey warns

By FOXBusiness
close
Fairfax Global CEO Paul Dietrich and Altium Portfolio manager Michael Lee discuss the latest economic reports, what action the Federal Reserve will take next, Friday’s upcoming jobs report and more. video

Fairfax Global CEO: ‘We’ll probably see a recession in 2021’

Fairfax Global CEO Paul Dietrich and Altium Portfolio manager Michael Lee discuss the latest economic reports, what action the Federal Reserve will take next, Friday’s upcoming jobs report and more.

More than half of the world’s banks are too weak to survive a recession, according to a new survey published by McKinsey & Company.

Continue Reading Below

The consulting firm said in its latest global banking review that more than a decade after the financial crisis, banks still have not regained the profitability they enjoyed in 2007. Plus, more than 60 percent of banks don’t generate their cost of equity, 10 years after the recession, the study found.

“A prolonged economic slowdown with low or even negative interest rates could wreak further havoc,” the report found.

A majority of banks are struggling as a result of “geography, scale, differentiation and business model,” McKinsey said.

For instance, American banks see returns that are 10 percentage points higher than those of their European counterparts, which are bogged down by sluggish home markets, the firm said. The importance of geography comes in the midst of drastically different monetary, fiscal and trade policies across the developed world.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

HOME BUILDER CONFIDENCE BEST SINCE FEBRUARY 2018
NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES CAN BOOST THE ECONOMY, FED PAPER SAYS

One way for banks to improve profitability is to get bigger: The report found that banks increasing their size across a country, region or a client segment via a new acquisition or partnership can play a significant role in their business model.

“Going forward, scale will likely matter even more as banks head into an arms race on technology,” the report said.

If banks don’t change their behavior in order to meet new consumer behavior, they risk becoming a “footnote to history,” the American firm wrote.

It suggested that banks expanding their offerings, pointing to Amazon in the U.S. and Ping An in China, as examples of technology firms that are meeting customers' needs by engaging user interfaces.

"For instance, in China, Ping An has built an ecosystem that includes healthcare, automotive, entertainment, and tourism services, while in the U.S., Amazon offers businesses the traditional banking suite (that is, current accounts, credit cards, unsecured loans), while connecting them to the Amazon ecosystem, which includes non-financial products and services,” McKinsey said.

Too often though, banks fail to recognize an emerging trend, losing their ability to remain competitive. Although more clients are trusting huge tech companies like Google (58 percent) and Amazon (65 percent) to handle their finances, banks only spend 35 percent of their budget on innovation (compared to fintechs, which devote more than 70 percent of their budget on it).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE