Bank of America's profits rise 6 percent, beats estimates

Bank of America's third-quarter profits rose nearly 6 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong results in investment banking and trading.

The consumer banking giant said Monday it earned $4.45 billion after paying dividends to preferred shareholders in the three months ending in September, up from $4.178 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The per-share figure rose to 41 cents versus 38 cents a year ago, easily beating the 34 cents per share analysts were expecting, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose to $21.64 billion from $20.99 billion.

BofA's shares rose 2 percent in pre-market trading.