Bank of America

Bank of America online banking system experiences outage

BofA shares have gained 42% YTD

Bank of America is experiencing an online outage, according to a notice on its webpage. 

"Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure. We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible," a notice read. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 43.14 +0.70 +1.65%

In a statement to FOX Business, the bank said no customer accounts have been compromised as officials work to identify the issues. 

"Today, some of our clients experienced issues accessing Online or Mobile Banking services," the bank said. "All client information remains secure. We are fully addressing and resolving the situation, and many clients can now access with no issues."