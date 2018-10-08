Bank earnings, inflation reports headline the week ahead

This week will mark the start of earnings season for the big banks. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will all report on Friday morning before the opening bell sounds.

Keep in mind that Monday is Columbus Day. Equity trading will be conducted as usual, however the bond market will be closed.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses will release its small business survey on Tuesday.

Fed speakers will include: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams.

Traders will get the first of the week’s inflation-related reports on Wednesday in the form of the Producer Price Index.

Wednesday also brings with it more Fed speakers including:

New York Fed bank Executive Vice President Simon Potter, Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

The second half of the week will have another inflation report. On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index will measure inflation on the retail level.

Traders will also get a look at the weekly jobless claims.

Walgreens Boost Alliance will also report earnings.

The week ends with the anticipated start to the earnings season for the big banks.

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo will all report.

Fed speakers include: Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, and Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic.

Economic reports on import and export prices and consumer sentiment will close out the week.