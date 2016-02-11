AveXis Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Range, Expected To Trade Today

AveXis , a gene therapy company for neurological diseases, priced its initial public offering late Wednesday at $20 a share, the midpoint of its previously stated range of $19 to $21. AveXis sold 4.75 million shares to raise $95 million. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund a clinical trial and future spinal muscular atrophy trials. Shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AVXS." Goldman, Sachs & Co and Jefferies LLC are the lead underwriters.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below