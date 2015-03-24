Average US long-term mortgage rates stable to slightly higher; 30-year loan stays at 4.13 pct.

Average U.S. long-term mortgage rates were stable to slightly higher this week, remaining near their lows for the year.

Mortgage company Freddie Mac says the nationwide average for a 30-year loan was 4.13 percent, unchanged from last week. The average for the 15-year mortgage, a popular choice for people who are refinancing, edged up to 3.26 percent from 3.23 percent last week.

Mortgage rates are below the levels of a year ago, having fallen in recent weeks after climbing last summer when the Federal Reserve began talking about reducing the monthly bond purchases it was making to keep long-term rates low.

At 4.13 percent, the rate on a 30-year mortgage is down from 4.53 percent at the start of the year.