Average US gas price drops to $1.93

Prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks

By FOXBusiness
Americans staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak has caused demand for fuel to plummet, bringing the price at the pump lower.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

That's according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

People in Honolulu are paying the highest average price at $3.13 per gallon.

The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.