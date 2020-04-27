Average US gas price drops to $1.93

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Americans staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak has caused demand for fuel to plummet, bringing the price at the pump lower.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

That's according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

AS OIL PILES UP, PRODUCERS LOOK TO SUPERTANKERS FOR STORAGE

Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

People in Honolulu are paying the highest average price at $3.13 per gallon.

The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.