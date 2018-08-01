AutoNation: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $97.6 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

AutoNation shares have declined 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN