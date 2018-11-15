Australia refers India to WTO over sugar cane subsidies

Australia is referring India to the World Trade Organization over subsidies it pays its sugar cane farmers, which Australia says creates a surplus that's affecting its own farmers.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia made the WTO referral after previously raising concerns with India over what Canberra says are more than $725 million ($1 billion AUD) in subsidies paid to Indian farmers.

Continue Reading Below

Birmingham says while the case may take a long time to be resolved, he hopes it will prompt India to changes its mind on the subsidies.

Initial discussions on Australia's case would take place at the WTO's Committee on Agriculture meeting later this month.