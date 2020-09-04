Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

August jobs report likely to point to a still-slow recovery

Economists estimate that 1.4 million jobs were added in August

close
Great American Economic Revival Group's Steve Moore responds to the profit-taking in the market on Thursday, saying it's going to be a rocky road for the next few months.video

Good news on employment, coronavirus helping Trump: Steve Moore

Great American Economic Revival Group's Steve Moore responds to the profit-taking in the market on Thursday, saying it's going to be a rocky road for the next few months.

The most anticipated economic report of the month will be released before Wall Street's opening bell on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

According to economists, the August employment report is estimated to show that 1.4 million jobs were added and that the unemployment rate fell from 10.2% to 9.8%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That rate would still be just below the peak unemployment level of the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

The United States keeps regaining more of the jobs that vanished when the viral pandemic flattened the economy early this spring. Yet so deep were the layoffs that began in March that millions of Americans remain burdened by job losses that might prove permanent.

MORE US JOBS LOST TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ARE DISAPPEARING PERMANENTLY

Even at a pace of 1 million jobs a month, it will take many months to return to pre-pandemic job levels even if that pace could be sustained.

And many economists think hiring is slowing. The economy still has roughly 13 million fewer jobs than it did when the coronavirus struck in March.

THESE ARE THE TOP WORK-FROM-HOME COUNTIES IN THE US

The jobs report coincides with growing signs that more companies are making permanent job cuts rather than temporary furloughs. That trend could keep the unemployment rate persistently high.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Roughly 29 million Americans are receiving state unemployment aid, although their total benefits, on average, have shrunk by more than half since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal supplement more than a month ago. The Trump administration has set up a program that will provide some of the unemployed with $300 a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.