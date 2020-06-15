Arnold Schwarzenegger to become major investor in Genius Brands

Genius Brands says former governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger will become a significant investor in the company.

Schwarzenegger will star in and co-produce its series Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, lending his voice, likeness in animation, and standing to launch and promote the series. Schwarzenegger has elected to take his compensation in warrants to purchase shares of Genius Brands common stock.

Genius Brands shares are up 15% to $4.78.

