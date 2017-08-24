Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone unveiling set

Amazon just acquired a lot of real estate. The Federal Trade Commission and Whole Foods’ shareholders approved Amazon's $13.7 billion take-over of Whole Foods. The question now, what will Amazon do with 465 Whole Foods stores and how will the competition respond?

If you're ready for a new smartphone you have a lot of new options. Pre-orders for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 start today. Reviewers like its stylus and its camera. And Apple's much-awaited tenth anniversary iPhone is expected to be announced September 12. That's when we will find out about the bells and whistles. Reports say Apple will then take pre-orders for the new iPhone on September 15. It is expected to be expensive.

And on Wall Street, stocks pull back after some disappointing earnings and concerns that Congress could shut down the government if funding for a border wall is not approved. The Dow fell 87 points.