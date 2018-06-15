Apple, Oprah to team up in creating original content

Apple announced its latest move to push into original entertainment, with the company signing a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programming.

Apple is creating a new subscription video service as the company moves to enter the content business. Apple has already signed agreements with several producers and actors to make shows for its service. A launch date hasn’t been formally set.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said in a statement. “Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”