Apple, Oprah to team up in creating original content

By TechnologyFOXBusiness

Trump 2020 campaign media advisory board member Gina Loudon and former “Hillary for America” finance committee member Al Mottur discuss how CBS host Gayle King pushed Oprah Winfrey to run for president during her interview on “This Morning.”video

CBS host urges Oprah to run for president

Trump 2020 campaign media advisory board member Gina Loudon and former “Hillary for America” finance committee member Al Mottur discuss how CBS host Gayle King pushed Oprah Winfrey to run for president during her interview on “This Morning.”

Apple announced its latest move to push into original entertainment, with the company signing a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programming.

Continue Reading Below

Apple is creating a new subscription video service as the company moves to enter the content business. Apple has already signed agreements with several producers and actors to make shows for its service. A launch date hasn’t been formally set.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said in a statement. “Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”