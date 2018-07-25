Anthem: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $3.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.25 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.19 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $22.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.71 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.75 billion.

Anthem expects full-year revenue in the range of $91 billion to $92 billion.

Anthem shares have increased slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANTM