An American Christmas

I’m not abig fan of forwarded emails or “send this to 7 people or else…” messages, but Idid get one recently that made me think a bit. As we approach Thanksgiving andthe full on Christmas (and Hanukkah, …and other holidays) season, I wanted toshare this with you.

If youhave seen my blogs in the past, you know I mostly try to stay out of the frayof politics, but this email touched on a theme I think most Americans can agreewith. I think many of us may try to “Buy American” when possible, and of coursewe’ve all seen the slogans and bumper stickers. This email is a bit toospecifically anti-China for my taste, but I like the more general theme,unless, of course, you win “a major award” that is “Fragile….Fra-geee-lay, mustbe from Italy!” ;)

Anyway,here’s the text of the email:

“I wantto say to everyone, Happy Thanksgiving and have a great Holiday Season! Let’s stay on point and remember whatthe holidays are all about.

Christmas 2011 -- Birth of a New Tradition

As the holidays approach, the giant Asianfactories are kicking into high gear to provide Americans with monstrous pilesof cheaply produced

goods -- merchandise that has been produced atthe expense of American labor. This year will be different. This year Americanswill give the gift of genuine concern for other Americans. There is no longeran excuse that, at gift giving time, nothing can be found that is produced byAmerican hands. Yes there is!

It's time to think outside the box, people.Who says a gift needs to fit in a shirt box, wrapped in Chinese producedwrapping paper?

Everyone -- yes EVERYONE gets their hair cut.How about gift certificates from your local American hair salon or barber?

Gym membership? It's appropriate for all ageswho are thinking about some health improvement.

Who wouldn't appreciate getting their cardetailed? Small, American owned detail shops and car washes would love to sellyou a gift certificate or a book of gift certificates.

Are you one of those extravagant givers whothink nothing of plunking down the Benjamin’s on a Chinese made flat-screen?Perhaps that grateful gift receiver would like his driveway sealed, or lawnmowed for the summer, or driveway plowed all winter, or games at the local golfcourse.

There are a bazillion owner-run restaurants --all offering gift certificates. And, if your intended isn't the fancy eaterysort, what about a half dozen breakfasts at the local breakfast joint.Remember, folks this isn't about big National chains -- this is aboutsupporting your home town Americans with their financial lives on the line tokeep their doors open.

How many people couldn't use an oil change fortheir car, truck or motorcycle, done at a shop run by the American working guy?

Thinking about a heartfelt gift for mom? Momwould LOVE the services of a local cleaning lady for a day.

My computer could use a tune-up, and I KNOW Ican find some young guy who is struggling to get his repair business up andrunning.

OK, you were looking for something morepersonal. Local crafts people spin their own wool and knit them into scarves.They make jewelry, and pottery and beautiful wooden boxes.

Plan your holiday outings at local, owner operatedrestaurants and leave your server a nice tip. And, how about going out to see aplay or ballet at your hometown theatre.

Musicians need love too, so find a venueshowcasing local bands.

Honestly, people, do you REALLY need to buyanother ten thousand Chinese lights for the house? When you buy a five dollarstring of light, about fifty cents stays in the community. If you have thosekinds of bucks to burn, leave the mailman, trash guy or babysitter a nice BIG tip.

You see, Christmas is no longer about drainingAmerican pockets so that China can build another glittering city.Christmas is now about caring about US, encouraging American small businessesto keep plugging away to follow their dreams. And, when we care about otherAmericans, we care about our communities, and the benefits come back to us inways we couldn't imagine.

THIS is the new American Christmas tradition.

Forward this to everyone on your mailing list-- post it to discussion groups -- throw up a post on Craigslist in the Rantsand Raves section in your city -- send it to the editor of your local paper andradio stations, and TV news departments.

This is a revolution of caring about eachother, and isn't that what Christmas is about?”

