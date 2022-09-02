Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Washington

Amtrak to restart service from Seattle to Vancouver

Amtrak will restart its passenger train service on Sept. 26, earlier than previously announced

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel.

Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportation and VIA Rail Canada Wednesday.

WASHINGTON STATE'S MOST POPULOUS COUNTY BEGINS YEAR-ROUND FREE TRANSIT FOR THOSE 18 AND UNDER

One roundtrip will be offered daily, with a second added later as Amtrak staffing continues to ramp up.

Amtrak suspended service on the route to Canada about two years ago when the pandemic started and the countries' borders were closed.

Railroad service Amtrak will resume in September between Washington and Canada.

Amtrak will restart its passenger train service on Sept. 26 from Seattle to Vancouver. It was suspended two years ago when the countries’ borders closed during the pandemic. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Amtrak)

Amtrak said this spring they didn’t have enough conductors, mechanics and service staff yet to operate the trains likely until December. Washington state officials said at the time they hoped the trains would roll again by summer or late spring.