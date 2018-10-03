Amid pay gap, New Orleans workers want 'sustainable tourism'

New Orleans' service and hospitality workers are asking for better pay and benefits from a city that last year drew in around $8 billion from the tourists they serve.

News outlets report workers and activists spoke before the New Orleans Community Development Committee on Tuesday to advocate for "sustainable tourism."

Continue Reading Below

Researchers from Loyola University's Workplace Justice Center say Orleans Parish has the state's largest pay gap. Advocates assert the city's largest economic driver, tourism, is built on the backs of the working poor.

Workers are asking for better enforcement of the Living Wage Ordinance, which took effect in 2016. The council will vote on changing its enforcement Thursday.

Workers are also seeking improved affordable transit, local hiring and apprenticeship programs and representation on City Hall's various committees and boards.