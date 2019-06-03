Amgen and PHV rise while Alphabet and Centene slip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., up $4.25 to $22.07

German chipmaker Infineon is buying the company for more than $10 billion in cash.

Centene Corp., down $5.93 to $51.82

Humana said it will not make a proposal to buy the health insurance company, which is in the process of buying rival WellCare.

Amgen Inc., up $5.66 to $172.36

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from an early study of a potential cancer treatment.

El Paso Electric Co., up $7.88 to $66.08

Infrastructure Investments Fund will pay $2.78 billion to buy the utility, which operates in Texas and New Mexico.

Alphabet Inc., down $67.40 to $1,036.23

The Justice Department is preparing a new antitrust investigation into Google, according to media reports.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc., up $2.74 to $34.06

The drug developer reported solid results from an ongoing study of a potential cancer treatment.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 17 cents to $27.58

The chipmaker made a deal with Samsung Electronics involving its graphics technology for mobile applications.

PVH Corp., up $2.53 to $87.72

The apparel company signed a deal with G-III Apparel Group to make and distribute Calvin Klein women's jeans in the U.S. and Canada.